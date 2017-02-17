Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Sam Noursalehi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $55,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,041.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 107,317 shares. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $473.02 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523 million. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Insider Sam Noursalehi Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/overstock-com-inc-ostk-insider-sam-noursalehi-sells-3000-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $164,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 54.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer offering a range of merchandise, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, houseware, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products. The Company operates through two segments: direct business and partner business.

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.