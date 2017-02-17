Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Orbotech LTD. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of AOI systems for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards and flat panel displays and is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of imaging solutions for PCB production and of AOI systems for use in the electronics assembly industry.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORBK. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Orbotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Orbotech in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Supply Chain Market Research LLC raised their target price on shares of Orbotech from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Orbotech in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) opened at 30.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. Orbotech has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Orbotech had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business earned $215 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Orbotech will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbotech during the fourth quarter valued at $12,860,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orbotech by 104.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 612,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orbotech by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,522,000 after buying an additional 263,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orbotech during the fourth quarter valued at $8,367,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Orbotech by 11.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after buying an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software. The Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry segment includes design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of solutions.

