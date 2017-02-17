Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.88 million.Omnicell also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) opened at 37.95 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc (Omnicell) is a provider of automation and business information solutions designed to enable healthcare systems to streamline the medication administration process and manage medical supplies for increased operational efficiency and enhanced patient safety. The Company operates through two operating segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

