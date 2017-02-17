OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Receives $16.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price target on OM Asset Management PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OM Asset Management PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OM Asset Management PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) opened at 14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. OM Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. OM Asset Management PLC had a return on equity of 75.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business earned $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OM Asset Management PLC will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. OM Asset Management PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

In other news, CEO Peter L. Bain sold 34,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $516,508.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,322,224.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group (Uk) Ltd Om sold 20,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $298,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,310,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,429,740.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,025,565 shares of company stock valued at $299,668,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC during the second quarter worth $124,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in OM Asset Management PLC during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in OM Asset Management PLC during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in OM Asset Management PLC by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

OM Asset Management PLC Company Profile

OM Asset Management plc is a multi-boutique asset management company. The Company operates its business through its approximately seven affiliate firms (Affiliates). The Company is an indirect subsidiary of Old Mutual plc, which is an investment, savings, insurance and banking group. The Company’s Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC (Acadian), Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (Barrow Hanley), Campbell Global, LLC (Campbell Global), Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC, Heitman LLC, Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

