Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 106.32%. The company had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) traded up 3.09% on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,190 shares. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $545.12 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OZM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 234,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $713,874.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erez Elisha sold 27,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $89,924.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,036,907 shares of company stock worth $12,936,401 in the last ninety days. 63.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS Cayman LP purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and Other Operations.

