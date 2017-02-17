Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) Insider Sells $952,638.74 in Stock

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) insider Todd E. Molz sold 21,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $952,638.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) traded down 0.88% on Friday, hitting $45.00. 239,199 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.46 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 507.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group, LLC will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Several research firms have commented on OAK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Stockman Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities.

