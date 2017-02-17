NOW Inc. (DNOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. NOW had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm earned $538 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) opened at 20.64 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $2.22 billion. NOW has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of NOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 29.7% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in NOW by 23.1% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,066,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NOW by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NOW by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NOW by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,761,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,787,000 after buying an additional 473,442 shares during the period.

About NOW

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to energy and industrial markets. The Company operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.), Canada and International. Through its network of over 300 locations across the world, it stocks and sells an offering of energy products, as well as a selection of products for industrial applications.

