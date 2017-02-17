Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) PT Raised to $22.00

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NDAQ:NVMI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NDAQ:NVMI) opened at 16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.40 million and a PE ratio of 47.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops and produces integrated process control systems for use in the manufacture of semiconductors, also known as integrated circuits or chips. The Company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

