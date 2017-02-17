Nokia Corporation (NOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Charter Equity

Charter Equity upgraded shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and set a $5.80 target price on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nokia Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Nokia Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.68.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) opened at 5.07 on Monday. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $29.00 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Nokia Corporation had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 31,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 65,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. First New York Securities LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation by 19.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation Company Profile

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

