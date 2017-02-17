Nokia Corporation (NOK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nokia have underperperformed the broader industry over the last one year. This is mainly due to the below-par performance of its primary division– the Networks unit. The company expects net sales in its networks division to decline in 2017 due to the declining wireless infrastructure market, among other headwinds. In the fourth quarter the segment saw a 14% decline in revenues. Weak sales in Mobile Networks, which is part of Ultra Broadband Networks, contributed to the significant decline in the final quarter of 2016 . Moreover, since the company operates globally its top line is vulnerable to adverse foreign currency movements. However, we are encouraged by the company's growth-by-acquisition strategy.”

NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nokia Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr upgraded Nokia Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.43 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.80 price objective on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America Corporation cut Nokia Corporation to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $7.00 price objective on Nokia Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) opened at 5.07 on Monday. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The firm’s market capitalization is $29.00 billion.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Nokia Corporation had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business earned $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

“Nokia Corporation (NOK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/nokia-corporation-nok-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Nokia Corporation by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Nokia Corporation by 25.1% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nokia Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Nokia Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nokia Corporation by 428.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation Company Profile

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia Corporation (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.