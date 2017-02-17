Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

“Nighthawk Gold Corp (NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 50,000 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/nighthawk-gold-corp-nhk-insider-robert-douglas-cudney-buys-50000-shares.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.