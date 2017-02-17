Nice Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Nice Systems had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $0.81-0.87 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Nice Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) opened at 70.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.85. Nice Systems has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

“Nice Systems Ltd. (NICE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/nice-systems-ltd-nice-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Nice Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nice Systems from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nice Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nice Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nice Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nice Systems by 848.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nice Systems by 39.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 52,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nice Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nice Systems by 51.6% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Nice Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 242,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Nice Systems Company Profile

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Systems Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice Systems Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.