New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) VP Robin Schulman Sells 489 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) VP Robin Schulman sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $17,061.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Robin Schulman sold 3,131 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $125,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Robin Schulman sold 329 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $9,465.33.

On Friday, December 16th, Robin Schulman sold 196 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $5,742.80.

On Friday, December 9th, Robin Schulman sold 1,042 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $31,718.48.

On Monday, November 21st, Robin Schulman sold 573 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $19,212.69.

On Friday, November 18th, Robin Schulman sold 248 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $8,600.64.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) traded up 2.66% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 523,660 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $1.88 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business earned $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 32.99% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. New Relic’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) VP Robin Schulman Sells 489 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/new-relic-inc-newr-vp-robin-schulman-sells-489-shares.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $40.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 75,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 56.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $11,418,000. Finally, potrero capital research llc purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.