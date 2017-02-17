NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $28,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,357.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) traded up 0.63% on Friday, hitting $56.20. 279,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $60.82.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. NETGEAR had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm earned $367.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/netgear-inc-ntgr-svp-michael-f-falcon-sells-521-shares.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 29.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Vetr raised shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.66.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc is a global networking company. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol security cameras, and home automation devices and services. Its segments include retail, commercial and service provider. The retail business unit consists of home networking, home video security, storage and digital media products.

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.