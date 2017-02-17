NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Shares Up 14.1% After Dividend Announcement

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $299.68 and last traded at $298.73, with a volume of 3,736,260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $261.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on NetEase from $261.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded NetEase from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vetr lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.94 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.93.

The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in NetEase by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,686,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,854,000 after buying an additional 208,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,673,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in NetEase by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,252,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,493,000 after buying an additional 209,389 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

