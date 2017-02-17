NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.365-1.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a positive rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised NetApp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) opened at 40.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.50.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The data storage provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post $2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 69.09%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 20,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,690.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

