Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 2,359 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $30,997.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded up 0.92% on Friday, reaching $13.10. 1,457,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company’s market cap is $2.00 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 12,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize its PEGylation and advanced polymer conjugate technology platforms, which are designed to enable the development of new molecular entities that target known mechanisms of action.

