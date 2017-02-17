Timmins Gold Corp. (TSE:TMM) (NYSE:TGD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timmins Gold Corp. in a research note issued on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.80 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timmins Gold Corp.’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/national-bank-financial-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-timmins-gold-corp-tmm.html.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Timmins Gold Corp. from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Timmins Gold Corp. from C$1.10 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Timmins Gold Corp. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.71.

Timmins Gold Corp. (TSE:TMM) opened at 0.51 on Wednesday. Timmins Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.

This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/national-bank-financial-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-timmins-gold-corp-tmm.html.

Timmins Gold Corp. Company Profile

Timmins Gold Corp. is a Canada-based gold producer engaged in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of resource properties in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Timmins Goldcorp Mexico, SA de C.V. and Molimentales del Noroeste, SA de C.V. (MdN). MdN owns the San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Timmins Gold Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timmins Gold Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.