Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank AG

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Mondelez International Inc (NDAQ:MDLZ) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Mondelez International (NDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion and a PE ratio of 41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Latin America; Asia Pacific; Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA); Europe, and North America.

