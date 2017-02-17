Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Trading Down 17.9% Following Weak Earnings

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) shares fell 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $48.55 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 12,835,262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $2.29. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm earned $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 4,875 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $258,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 156.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after buying an additional 516,347 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $21,756,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $22,306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,206,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 367,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $17,016,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.96.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other. Its Health Plans segment consists of health plans in approximately 10 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and its direct delivery business.

