Mizuho Increases Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Price Target to $73.00

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Monday. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. RBC Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Buckeye Partners L.P. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Buckeye Partners L.P. from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Buckeye Partners L.P. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) opened at 70.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Buckeye Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company earned $924.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.16 million. Buckeye Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners L.P. will post $4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.2375 dividend. This represents a $4.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Buckeye Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Buckeye Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.99%.

In other Buckeye Partners L.P. news, Director Martin A. White bought 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.00 per share, with a total value of $248,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Payne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at $293,787.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 1.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners L.P. Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage and marketing of liquid petroleum products. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

