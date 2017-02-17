MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0373 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from MiX Telematics Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) opened at 7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.07 million. MiX Telematics Limited had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/mix-telematics-limited-mixt-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-22nd.html.

MIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of MiX Telematics Limited in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics Limited in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics Limited in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics Limited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics Limited is a South Africa-based provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to customers. The Company’s operating segments include Africa, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Australasia, Brazil and Central Services Organization. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, risk management and security.

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.