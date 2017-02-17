Merus Labs International Inc (MSL) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Merus Labs International Inc (TSE:MSL) (NASDAQ:MSLI) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a C$1.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSL. Paradigm Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Merus Labs International from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Merus Labs International from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Merus Labs International from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merus Labs International from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Merus Labs International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.11.

Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) opened at 1.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Merus Labs International has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s market cap is $132.21 million.

About Merus Labs International

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

