Merus Labs International Inc (MSL) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Merus Labs International Inc (TSE:MSL) (NASDAQ:MSLI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

MSL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Merus Labs International from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Merus Labs International from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Merus Labs International from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Merus Labs International from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Paradigm Capital dropped their price objective on Merus Labs International from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.11.

Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) opened at 1.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $132.21 million. Merus Labs International has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

About Merus Labs International

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

