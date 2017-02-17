Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Given $20.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bancorp an industry rank of 98 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Meridian Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after buying an additional 180,914 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

“Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Given $20.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/meridian-bancorp-inc-ebsb-given-20-00-consensus-price-target-by-brokerages.html.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) opened at 19.35 on Tuesday. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $985.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bancorp (EBSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.