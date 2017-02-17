Masco Corporation (MAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Though Masco’s adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%, it increased 14% on a year over year basis. Net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and grew 3% year over year. Increasing demand for repair and remodeling and new home construction products is driving sales. Adjusted gross margin improved 150 basis points. Masco has several major products lined up for release in the first half of 2017, which can be expected to boost growth. However, Cabinets and Related Products revenues declined 8% year over year due to the exit of the company from lower margin business in the builder channel. Over the past three months. Meanwhile, unfavorable foreign currency translation which hurt sales in 2016, is expected to hurt 2017 sales by approximately $100 million.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAS. MKM Partners upgraded Masco Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Masco Corporation from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Masco Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on Masco Corporation and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Masco Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) opened at 33.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Masco Corporation had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post $1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“Masco Corporation (MAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/masco-corporation-mas-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Masco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 33.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 483,041 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 31.5% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 26.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 587,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 124,696 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Corporation during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Cabinets and Related Products, Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products and Other Specialty Products. It has a portfolio of brands, which includes KRAFTMAID, MERILLAT and PEERLESS.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco Corporation (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.