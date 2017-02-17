MAG Silver Corp (MAG) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSE:MVG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on MAG Silver Corp from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$19.50 price objective on MAG Silver Corp and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) opened at 21.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. MAG Silver Corp has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.71 billion.

About MAG Silver Corp

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

