Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) CFO Sells $77,531.90 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $77,531.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) traded down 1.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,018 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 214.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $265 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.66 million. Lumentum Holdings had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/lumentum-holdings-inc-lite-cfo-sells-77531-90-in-stock.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.50 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum Holdings by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lumentum Holdings by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lumentum Holdings by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings during the third quarter worth about $306,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.