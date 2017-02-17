Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (NYSE:LL) is set to release its Q416 earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $242.21 million for the quarter.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (NYSE:LL) opened at 15.66 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The firm’s market cap is $426.69 million.

LL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $14.50 target price (up previously from $13.60) on shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (Lumber Liquidators) is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers an assortment of exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer.

