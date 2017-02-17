Loop Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ON. Vetr downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) opened at 15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.96. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/loop-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-on-semiconductor-corporation-on.html.

In other ON Semiconductor Corporation news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Hall sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 484,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 888,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,317,009. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $138,000.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), standard products, image sensors and custom devices for customers to solve their design challenges in advanced electronic systems and products. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.