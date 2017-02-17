Longbow Research Upgrades Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) to Neutral

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Longbow Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NDAQ:LECO) opened at 85.58 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41.

About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company’s welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The Company’s operating segments include North America Welding, Europe Welding, Asia Pacific Welding, South America Welding and The Harris Products Group.

