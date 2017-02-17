Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider John Adams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.01, for a total value of C$17,002.50.

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) traded down 0.41% on Friday, hitting $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 147,566 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00.

This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/linamar-co-lnr-insider-john-adams-sells-250-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNR shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Linamar from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.17.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation is a Canada-based diversified manufacturing company of engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. The Company operates through two segments: the Powertrain/Driveline and the Industrial. The segments are divided into four operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging and Skyjack.

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.