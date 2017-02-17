Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) PT Raised to C$61.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. CSFB increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) opened at 61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

“Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) PT Raised to C$61.00” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/laurentian-bank-of-canada-lb-pt-raised-to-c61-00.html.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based Chartered bank. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also operates as a full-service brokerage firm. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of personal loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans and commercial loans, including acceptances and finance lease receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.