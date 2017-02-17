Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) PT Raised to C$56.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lifted by Barclays PLC from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) opened at 61.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based Chartered bank. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also operates as a full-service brokerage firm. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of personal loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans and commercial loans, including acceptances and finance lease receivables.

