Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a negative net margin of 22.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) opened at 6.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The firm’s market cap is $831.11 million. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

