Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Koninklijke Philips N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Koninklijke Philips N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) opened at 29.45 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.8634 dividend. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through three segments: Healthcare, Consumer Lifestyle and Lighting. Its Healthcare segment consists of imaging systems, healthcare informatics, services and solutions, patient care and monitoring solutions, and customer services.

