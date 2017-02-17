KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Now Covered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NDAQ:KEYW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

KEYW Holding Corp. (NDAQ:KEYW) opened at 10.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm’s market cap is $417.39 million.

About KEYW Holding Corp.

The KEYW Holding Corporation (KEYW) is a provider of cybersecurity, cyber superiority and geospatial intelligence solutions to the United States Government defense, intelligence and national security agencies, and commercial enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Government Solutions and Commercial Cyber Solutions.

