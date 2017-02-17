KB Financial Group Inc (KB) Raised to “Overweight” at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) opened at 41.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4,191.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Newgate Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 759,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company in Korea. The Company’s operations include Kookmin Bank, a commercial bank in Korea. The Company operates through six business segments: retail banking operations, corporate banking operations, other banking operations, credit card operations, investment and securities operations, and life insurance operations.

