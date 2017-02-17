Jeffrey E. Veatch Sells 50,000 Shares of On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Stock

On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 50,000 shares of On Assignment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $2,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 715,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) traded up 1.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,294 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91. On Assignment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company earned $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that On Assignment, Inc. will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Avondale Partners cut On Assignment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on On Assignment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in On Assignment during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in On Assignment during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in On Assignment by 9.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in On Assignment by 7.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its position in On Assignment by 4.0% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

On Assignment Company Profile

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

