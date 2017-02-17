Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr raised AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Leerink Swann started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 61.48 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company earned $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post $5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in AbbVie by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

