Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) SVP Michael Patrick Miller Sells 200 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $26,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.93, for a total value of $23,186.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $20,618.00.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded up 0.57% during trading on Friday, reaching $137.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,285 shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Brave Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 540.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 10.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG set a $148.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

