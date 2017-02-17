Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Jabil Circuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/jabil-circuit-inc-jbl-receives-33-00-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Mcgee sold 36,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $856,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 471,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,946. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 148.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Circuit during the second quarter worth $181,000. Calvert Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Circuit during the second quarter worth $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Circuit during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Circuit during the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) opened at 25.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.86. Jabil Circuit has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Jabil Circuit had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business earned $5.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Circuit will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jabil Circuit’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.