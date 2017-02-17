IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Dougherty & Co

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by research analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) opened at 118.47 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $124.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.67.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. IPG Photonics Corporation had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 25.83%. IPG Photonics Corporation’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics Corporation news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 750 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $70,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,192.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 990 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $99,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $658,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,740 shares of company stock worth $962,840. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 37.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 91.7% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is engaged in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers and related optical components. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, advanced communications and medical applications.

