Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (VKI) Short Interest Down 81.6% in January

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSE:VKI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,329 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the January 13th total of 94,376 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,863 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSE:VKI) opened at 11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Trust focuses on investing in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment.

