IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) opened at 7.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The stock’s market cap is $52.37 million. IntriCon Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

“IntriCon Corporation (IIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/intricon-corporation-iin-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emancipation Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon Corporation by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 405,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market.

