International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Receives $161.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.87.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Vetr raised shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $99,675.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,836. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation during the second quarter worth $3,300,000. First National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 28,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 32,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 52.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) opened at 181.43 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $182.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.96 and its 200 day moving average is $162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.96.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The technology company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.13. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

