Insider Selling: Mentor Capital Inc (MNTR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mentor Capital Inc (NASDAQ:MNTR) Director Stan Shaul sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mentor Capital Inc (NASDAQ:MNTR) traded up 1.25% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 1,022,068 shares of the stock traded hands. Mentor Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company’s market cap is $53.49 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/insider-selling-mentor-capital-inc-mntr-director-sells-20000-shares-of-stock.html.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital Inc is a United States-based firm that invests in medical marijuana and recreational use cannabis companies. The Firm has $140 million capital structure and looks like a marijuana fund or cannabis index fund. Its preferred focus is medical and the Company seeks to facilitate the application of cannabis to cancer wasting, calming seizures, Parkinson’s disease, reducing ocular pressures from glaucoma and blunting chronic pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.