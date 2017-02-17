Insider Selling: Castlight Health, inc. (CSLT) COO Sells 16,624 Shares of Stock

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) COO John C. Doyle sold 16,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $61,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,725 shares in the company, valued at $142,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) traded down 6.49% on Friday, hitting $3.60. 1,048,075 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The stock’s market cap is $373.33 million. Castlight Health, inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health, inc. had a negative net margin of 73.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.57%. The business had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, inc. will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Castlight Health, inc. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 67,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Castlight Health, inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Castlight Health, inc. by 138.3% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 184,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 107,268 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Castlight Health, inc. during the third quarter valued at $1,664,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Castlight Health, inc. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 519,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health, inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Castlight Health, inc. Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its products deliver employee engagement and enable employers to integrate benefit programs into a single platform available to employees and their families.

