Insider Selling: Aero Grow International Inc. (AERO) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Aero Grow International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) insider J Michael Wolfe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,271.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Michael Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, J Michael Wolfe sold 57,420 shares of Aero Grow International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $213,028.20.

Aero Grow International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) traded down 6.02% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 122,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. Aero Grow International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm’s market cap is $94.07 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/insider-selling-aero-grow-international-inc-aero-insider-sells-55000-shares-of-stock.html.

Aero Grow International Company Profile

AeroGrow International, Inc is a developer, marketer, direct-seller and wholesaler of indoor garden systems designed for consumer use in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office decor markets. The Company offers multiple lines of indoor gardens, grow lights, nutrient formula, over 40 seed pod kits, and various cooking, gardening and decor accessories, in the United States and Canada, as well as selected countries in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aero Grow International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aero Grow International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.