Insider Buying: Strayer Education, Inc. (STRA) Director Acquires 1,220 Shares of Stock

Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Todd A. Milano acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.03 per share, for a total transaction of $89,096.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,979.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) traded up 3.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $79.05. 159,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. Strayer Education, Inc. has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $839.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strayer Education, Inc. will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Strayer Education in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Strayer Education by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 756,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Strayer Education by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Strayer Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Strayer Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Strayer Education by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education services. The Company offers a range of academic programs through its subsidiaries, Strayer University, Inc (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). The University offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration and criminal justice at approximately 80 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

